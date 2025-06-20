'He was teaching me a lot' - Florian Wirtz reveals new Liverpool team-mate Jeremie Frimpong taught him English at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of duo making Anfield switch
Florian Wirtz has said he has Jeremie Frimpong to thank for teaching him English, after the German joined his former teammate at Liverpool.
- Wirtz completes £116m move to Liverpool
- Reveals Frimpong taught him English during time at Bayer Leverkusen
- The pair will play together again at Anfield