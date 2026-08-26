Super-sub Harvey Barnes saves Newcastle! Winger scores twice to avoid West Brom shocker after £52m Nico Gonzalez unveiling

The atmosphere at a sold-out St James' Park was electric before a ball had even been kicked, as the Newcastle faithful welcomed their newest star. Gonzalez, the Argentine forward who recently completed a high-profile £52m move from Manchester City, was presented to the crowd in a show of ambition from the club's ownership.

The home support were left absolutely stunned in the 19th minute when West Brom forward Isaac Price opened the scoring against the 2025 cup winners with a clever free-kick that left the stadium in silence.