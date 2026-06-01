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Harry Kane vs Michael Olise: ‘Magic quality’ tipped to decide 2026 Ballon d’Or vote as Bayern Munich team-mates battle for title of world’s best player
Muller weighs in on Bayern’s Golden Ball battle
The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is heating up following a domestic season of unprecedented dominance for Bayern. Having secured the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double, the Bavarians find themselves with multiple legitimate contenders for the game's greatest individual honour. Former Bavarians icon Muller has sparked debate by suggesting that while Kane remains the world's premier number nine, his team-mate Olise possesses a certain "magic" that often sways the voting panel.
While discussing the rivalry between the two stars, Muller told Bild: "With his finishing and attacking qualities, Harry is the best striker I currently see. He's got a wide range of qualities, but he's not a player who can dribble past four people. As far as the Ballon d'Or is concerned, the 'artistic element' is taken into account. Generally, I see Harry as the more important player - but when it comes to the vote for the World's Best Player, it's more for players like Michael, with this dance-like, artistic, ease, magic quality, you can't learn that. Michael is a player who delivers, a performer."
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Kane’s record-breaking goalscoring haul
It is difficult to argue against Kane’s statistical supremacy after a year where he shattered goalscoring records with ease. The 32-year-old was officially crowned the 2025-26 European Golden Shoe winner after finding the net 36 times in just 31 league matches. Across all competitions, his output was even more staggering, finishing the campaign with 61 goals for his club.
Kane himself has personal satisfaction with his output, stating: "It was the best season of my career personally." However, the debate remains whether sheer volume of goals will be enough to beat out the more creative, flashy playmakers in a year where aesthetics often influence the final ballot. Kane will be desperate to secure the prize, especially as UEFA confirmed the ceremony will be held in London for the first time in history on October 26.
The ‘artistic’ case for Olise
In contrast to Kane’s clinical finishing, Olise has become the creative heartbeat of the Munich giants. The French winger has enjoyed a stellar season on the grandest stage, registering a remarkable 22 goals and 31 assists across all competitions. This dual-threat capability, combined with the "dance-like" dribbling style noted by Muller, has made him a fan favourite and a darling of the scouts and journalists who determine the Ballon d'Or rankings.
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World Cup 2026 to act as the ultimate decider
While their domestic achievements have set the foundation, the upcoming 2026 World Cup is expected to be the true tie-breaker. Both Kane and Olise will lead their respective nations into the tournament as talismans. A deep run for England or France could provide the final push needed to move past other global superstars like Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal or Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele.
For Kane, the motivation of potentially lifting the Ballon d'Or on soil in front of a London crowd is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For Olise, the tournament offers a platform to prove Muller right, that his "magic quality" is indeed the deciding factor in who is recognised as the best player on the planet. Regardless of the outcome, Bayern find themselves in the enviable position of housing the two primary contenders for the throne.