Harry Kane's trophy curse is FINALLY broken! Bayern Munich clinch Bundesliga title without kicking a ball as Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen dethroned after draw at Freiburg
Harry Kane's trophy curse is finally broken as Bayern Munich have clinched the Bundesliga title after Bayer Leverkusen's 2-2 draw with Freiburg.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern clinched their 34th Bundesliga title
- Leverkusen can only draw with Freiburg
- Kane will lift his first major club trophy