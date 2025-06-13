Harry Kane joins Taylor Swift in crowd for 'crazy' first NHL experience - with Club World Cup-bound Bayern Munich star enjoying wild Stanley Cup clash in Florida
Harry Kane enjoyed his first "crazy" experience of live NHL action, with the Bayern Munich striker taking in a wild Stanley Cup clash.
- England captain in the States for another trophy bid
- A-list guests attend epic ice hockey clash
- Bayern will open Club World Cup quest on Sunday