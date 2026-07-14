Harry Kane speaks out on spiky Jude Bellingham & Thomas Tuchel interviews as England captain accuses media of trying to create 'division' in World Cup squad

Kane immediately defended his team-mate during an interview with BBC Sport to correct the negative narrative circulating in public. The England captain said: "When you are playing a game like that and to be asked a question five minutes after the final whistle, and he didn't really know what had been said, what do you want Jude [Bellingham] to say?

"We had just been through a battle. It is easy to try and create this division - it seems like an English thing to do at these major tournaments. But it is the complete opposite. The group is where we are because of our complete togetherness - not just the players, the coach and the staff. Things sometimes get made out to be more than they are."