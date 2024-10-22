Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2024-25 hat-trickGetty
Chris Burton

Harry Kane shatters Bundesliga hat-trick record by 79 games! Prolific Bayern Munich striker races to six match balls in German top-flight despite facing big match criticism

H. KaneBayern MunichBundesliga

Harry Kane picked up another match ball in his latest outing, with the prolific Bayern Munich striker shattering a Bundesliga hat-trick record.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hit four hat-tricks in debut campaign
  • Strike rate maintained in second season
  • Desperate to land elusive silverware
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below