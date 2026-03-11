Getty Images Sport
'Proud' Harry Kane sends emotional message to Kyle Walker after England team-mate's retirement from international duty
From Sheffield to the world stage
The defender's career path is a testament to his elite mentality, moving from Sheffield United to Tottenham before becoming a serial winner at Manchester City. While his club trophy cabinet is overflowing with six Premier League titles and a Champions League medal, it was Walker's duels on the world stage that defined his reputation.
Kane leads tributes to Walker
His departure leaves Kane as one of the few remaining senior figures from the side that revitalised the national team's fortunes. The Bayern Munich star took to social media to send a message of support to his former team-mate, attaching a number of pictures: "It’s been an absolute pleasure to share the pitch with you for so many years @kylewalker2!! We’ve made so many incredible memories along the way that I will never forget! I’m proud to call you my teammate! All the best with your international retirement mate and thank you for everything you gave to your country."
Thomas Tuchel looking to the future
While Walker’s speed and recovery has remained impressive even into his mid-30s, his omission from Thomas Tuchel's recent England squads signalled that the German manager was looking toward the future. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, Tuchel appears set to put his faith in younger options, like Chelsea's Reece James. Walker, ever the professional, acknowledged the reality of the situation, noting that the "book is now closed" on a journey that took him from a debut against Spain in 2011 to a final appearance against Senegal at the City Ground in June 2025. Despite falling just four caps short of the prestigious century mark, Walker leaves behind a legacy defined by consistency and the respect of every manager he played under, from Fabio Capello to Gareth Southgate.
What comes next?
For Walker, the transition to being a former international allows him to fully commit to his role at Burnley under Scott Parker - the very man he replaced on his England debut 14 years ago. The 35-year-old is, however, facing an uphill battle to keep the Clarets in the Premier League, with Parker's side currently 19th in the table and nine points from safety.
