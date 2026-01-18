Getty
Harry Kane told he would become 'merciless' under Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich striker reveals secrets of Belgian's management
Trophy triumph: Kane broke his duck under Kompany
Kane headed to Germany in 2024 when severing career long ties with Tottenham. He left north London as Spurs’ all-time leading scorer and remains the most potent frontman that England’s men’s national team has ever seen - with 78 efforts to his name there.
His ability to deliver outside of his comfort zone was never in doubt, with the target being found on 44 occasions during a productive debut campaign with Bayern. He landed another Golden Boot award, but collective success remained elusive. That duck was finally broken while working under Kompany.
- Getty
Why Kompany's philosophy is perfect for Kane
Kane added a further 41 goals to his tally last term, breaking more records along the way, and is up to 32 across all competitions this season. He claims to have been left in no doubt that Kompany’s appointment would be positive for him.
Kane has told Bild: “I remember my first phone call with the coach when he took over the job at Bayern. Even then, he told me that we would be merciless with all our opponents.”
He added: “It's the mentality that the coach brought here. From the very first moment, he said: If we're one goal ahead, we'll go for the second. And if we're three ahead, we'll go for the fourth. That's our mindset. It's already evident in the way we train. There's real competition – and we bring that onto the pitch in the games.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Record breaker: Kane has become an all-time great
Bayern hit five goals in their latest fixture, against RB Leipzig, and have recorded 25 across their last five games in all competitions. Kane remains a regular presence on the scoresheet, with Kompany saying of his fearsome No.9: “Harry's consistency is very impressive. You can tell he feels at ease in Munich, with his family and in this team. We have an absolute leader in Harry.”
Kompany has previously said of Kane, after seeing him better the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to become the quickest player to reach 100 goals for a club across Europe’s top five divisions: “It was another great moment for Harry Kane. The way he achieved this record and still puts in so much work for the team, I think that’s the inner hunger and desire he has.”
Kane’s former Tottenham team-mate Fraizer Campbell told GOAL recently of why the 32-year-old could be considered the best frontman of his generation: “He’s right up there with the best of them. [Robert] Lewandowski is probably a similar kind of player to him. He’s just as good, if not better than him.
“It’s credit to him. He’s gone from being on the bench at Leicester in the Championship to being the world’s best No.9. His numbers and goals don’t lie, and you don’t do that by chance - it’s by working hard, dedication and continuing to do what you do best, hitting the back of the net week in, week out. He’s definitely one of the all-time greats, in my opinion.”
- Getty
Champions League quest: Early title win would be positive
Bayern, who remain unbeaten in the league this season, have pulled 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table through 18 fixtures. They could have a title defence wrapped up with plenty left in the tank.
Kane believes that would be a positive thing, with there no concerns on his part regarding a potential dip in Champions League competition if a domestic crown was secured early in the spring: “I wouldn't complain if we won the championship in March or April. I think with our current mindset, it wouldn't matter. We'll just keep playing the way we always have.”
Bayern’s next outing will be in Europe, with Union Saint-Gilloise due to visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Kompany’s side sit second in the Champions League table and remain on course for automatic qualification into the last 16.
Advertisement