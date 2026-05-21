Harry Kane in no rush to sign Bayern Munich contract extension before World Cup as president provides update on star striker’s future

The prolific forward has become the undisputed face of the club's attack, leading to intense speculation regarding when he will officially commit to a new deal. However, club president Hainer has revealed that the 32-year-old is under no pressure to sign an extension before jetting off for international duty.

"There's no question that we want to extend Harry Kane's contract," Hainer told Welt. "I also believe that Harry wants to extend with us. He himself said that he feels absolutely no pressure about whether it should happen before or after the World Cup. He's super relaxed about it. What was important to him was to focus first on the season and the goals with FC Bayern. That shows what a fantastic athlete he is."