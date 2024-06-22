Harry Kane's England summit! Three Lions skipper chairs team meeting as players aim to bounce back from dismal Denmark draw but Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker are pictured clashing in training
Harry Kane organised a team meeting for his England players to rally and improve their performances at the European Championships.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Kane organises team meeting
- Trippier and Walker clash
- England to play Slovenia in final group game