Harry Kane Cristiano Ronaldo England Portugal 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Harry Kane told Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired dream is ‘pushing it’ – with legendary ex-England striker predicting how long record-breaking Bayern Munich star will continue

H. KaneC. RonaldoEnglandPortugalBayern MunichAl Nassr FCWorld Cup

Harry Kane has been told his dream of matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s longevity is “pushing it”, with Alan Shearer predicting how many years he has left.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Three Lions captain is 31 years of age
  • Believes he has a lot of football left in him
  • Unlikely to emulate greats Messi & CR7
Article continues below