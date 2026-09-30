'Belong on the biggest stage' - Harry Kane claims Barcelona move has transformed 'difference maker' Anthony Gordon into an England superstar

Kane singled out Gordon for special praise, noting how the attacker's bold switch from Newcastle United has elevated his all-around game.

"I think sometimes going to a big club like that gives you more self-belief, more confidence," the former Tottenham striker stated. "You feel like you belong on the biggest stage and I think he's taken that into his England performances."

The England skipper was thoroughly impressed by Gordon's decisive approach in the final third. Kane added: "He was outstanding against Spain on Saturday, again today he was the difference maker. He was always looking to be direct and be the one to get us ahead and a great finish from him as well. A lovely ball by Trent, but those finishes aren't easy and he took it really well."

The captain also reserved kind words for Alexander-Arnold, who secured his first international call-up since June 2025 following a timely injury crisis. "Trent's outstanding," Kane noted. "The delivery, the passing range, the crossing but also today defensively he was outstanding. Trent just has to keep his head down, keep working hard."



