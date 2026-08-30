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Hansi Flick heaps praise on Lamine Yamal as Barcelona wonderkid finds his smile ahead of Rayo Vallecano clash
The long road back from injury and international duty
Flick has moved to reassure Barcelona supporters regarding the form and fitness of Yamal, insisting the 19-year-old is on the verge of returning to his absolute best. The teenage winger has faced intense scrutiny following a difficult start to the campaign, which came on the back of a significant hamstring injury suffered in April. Despite a quiet opening fixture against Elche, Yamal showed flashes of his undeniable brilliance during the recent victory over Athletic Bilbao, and his manager believes the trajectory is now firmly pointing upwards as the Blaugrana prepare for their trip to Rayo Vallecano.
Speaking to the media ahead of Monday's La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano, the German tactician was quick to dismiss any long-term worries about the teenager's trajectory. "I know everyone is worried about how is Lamine, how is he doing. And of course, look at his situation, he played a World Cup after a huge injury," Flick told reporters. "Now he's coming back after three weeks holiday... and also the first game maybe was not his best game. But I said this, I was very happy that he starts the game and he worked for the team."
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Building fitness through competitive minutes
A crucial part of Yamal's rehabilitation process has been his gradual reintegration into the starting XI, with Flick stressing the importance of the winger completing full matches. The German coach was particularly encouraged by the youngster's physical output against Athletic, where he managed to stay on the pitch for the duration of the contest.
"He played 90 minutes against Bilbao. And for him at the moment, it's also good to have 90 minutes on the pitch," Flick continued. "We saw him in some situations really on this top level. And now, you couldn't see this in the training session today, but I saw it and it was excellent. Everyone loves Lamine and he's in a good way. And we have to support him and we do that."
The psychological boost for Barcelona's crown jewel
Beyond the physical aspects of his game, Flick also commented on the mental state of his star pupil. Following the season opener at Elche, Yamal appeared visibly frustrated, leading to speculation about his morale. However, the mood around the training complex has shifted significantly in recent days. Flick was quick to point out that the 19-year-old has been looking much happier in training, an essential factor for a player who thrives on confidence and creative freedom.
"Of course, it's always good when the players are smiling, but it's not every day the same day. I'm also not smiling every day -- it's like that," Flick added.
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Squad depth and the striker situation
While the focus remains on Yamal, Flick also addressed the wider squad dynamics, particularly the attacking department. Barcelona have started the season with Raphinha playing as a makeshift number nine, a necessity caused by the club's inability to secure the signing of Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid. Despite missing out on their primary striker target, Flick maintains that he is satisfied with the tools at his disposal and the work being done behind the scenes by the club's sporting director to ensure the team remains competitive on all fronts as the transfer window draws to a close.
"Of course I'm happy with my team, Deco is working on that to strengthen the team. We don't have pressure," Flick stated.
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