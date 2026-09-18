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'I'm glad he came' - Hansi Flick hails Karim Adeyemi's instant impact as Barcelona hierarchy shifts
German recruit shifts dynamics
Signed for €22m from Dortmund, the 24-year-old forward was initially expected to serve merely as cover for Lamine Yamal on the right flank. However, a switch across to the left wing has transformed the player's fortunes and put genuine pressure on Anthony Gordon's regular starting role. The clearest proof came in the midweek clash against Racing Santander, where he completed the full 90 minutes and won two penalties in an emphatic 7-2 victory.
- AFP
Flick lauds lightning forward
Addressing his new recruit's rapid adaptation in Spain, Flick opened his pre-match press conference by discussing the forward's blistering pace and positive influence inside the dressing room.
Assessing both the physical attributes and character of the young attacker, he said: "Karim Adeyemi is lightning fast, though I'm not sure if he's the fastest of all the players I've coached. Alphonso Davies is similar to him in that regard. He's a young guy and a great person, he respects his team-mates a lot and everyone loves him."
Reflecting on the player's on-pitch impact and his decision to leave behind a difficult spell in the Bundesliga, the manager continued: "His performance makes everything easier. I think he wasn't going through a good time in Germany and it did him good to change scenery and move to another country. I'm glad he came."
Reiterating complete faith that the standout display against Santander was only the beginning, Flick concluded: "I trust Karim 100% and I'm betting on him. We'll see more matches of his like the one on Wednesday."
Attacking depth powers leaders
The fierce battle on the left flank has delivered a welcome knock-on effect for the stability of the Blaugrana attack this season. Deco secured two wingers with contrasting profiles, allowing the side to stay potent without relying entirely on Gordon's five assists. Crucially, this competition also frees Raphinha to continue thriving as a false nine, a tactical shift that has already yielded nine domestic goals.
- Getty Images Sport
Andalusian trip beckons leaders
Barcelona face another stern examination of their attacking firepower when they make a demanding trip to Sevilla this weekend. The visitors are determined to protect their historic start to the campaign after winning six straight league games with a record tally of 28 goals. Securing victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan would also extend their lead at the summit before city rivals Atletico and Real Madrid face each other 24 hours later.
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