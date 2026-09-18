'Focus on ourselves' - Hansi Flick ignores Madrid derby noise as Real Madrid and Atletico prepare for clash

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the manager insisted that his team's sole priority must remain internal standards. Dismissing the surrounding noise of the capital derby, Flick said: "The most important thing is to focus on ourselves."

Addressing the challenge of workload management during a relentless run of fixtures, he added: "We're working to maintain our level. Recovery is very important, and we're managing the workload very well. There are many matches, and we have to keep recovery in mind."