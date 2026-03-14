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Khaled Mahmoud

Hansi Flick elated to welcome Gavi back from long lay-off as Barcelona boss admits injury hell 'hasn't been easy' for midfielder

Hansi Flick is delighted as Gavi returns to Barcelona’s squad after a gruelling six-month ACL injury. Though initially expected back later, the Spaniard’s rapid recovery earned him the medical green light ahead of schedule. The midfielder is now set to feature in Sunday’s La Liga clash against Sevilla, providing a massive boost to the leaders.

  • Barcelona's official confirmation

    Following months of relentless recovery, Barcelona confirmed Gavi's return via an impactful statement on their official website. Before the injury that sidelined him, the midfielder had only featured against Mallorca and Levante last August. The club announced: "The midfielder is now available for selection for Hansi Flick once again... an appearance on the pitch would see him back playing after 205 days out." 

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    Managing the comeback

    Flick cut a delighted figure when discussing the midfielder's availability, though he was quick to remind supporters that the youngster will need to be eased back into competitive action. "Did we announce it already? He has the medical discharge, I’m happy. I hope he can play some minutes. I liked what I saw from him in training, but obviously we have to manage him," the German coach explained. The plan is to potentially feature the 21-year-old in the closing stages, depending on the match situation. Flick added: "We have to go step by step, little by little. It hasn't been easy for him and he has many years of football ahead of him."

  • Trusting the process

    Despite the severity of the injury, Flick is confident that Gavi has maintained the mental toughness required. The coach dismissed concerns regarding the player's psychological state or his willingness to engage in physical battles. “He is with the right attitude. That is good. We'll see how everything evolves. He trusts his body 100% and how he can play. We all know Gavi, I love his intensity," Flick added, highlighting the characteristic grit that has made the La Masia graduate a fan favourite.

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    A massive tactical boost

    "He always wants to give everything for this club and for this team. It's great news to have him back," Flick concluded. The return of the star comes at a vital time for the Blaugrana as they look to maintain momentum at the top of the table as they take on Sevilla on Sunday.

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