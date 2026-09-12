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'Things can change very fast' - Hansi Flick issues stern warning to high-flying Barcelona ahead of Levante clash
Maintaining intensity in the face of perfection
Barcelona head into Sunday's La Liga encounter with Levante boasting an unblemished record that has captured the imagination of football fans across the globe. Under the guidance of Flick, the Blaugrana have emerged as an unstoppable force, winning all five of their opening matches across all competitions. Their statistical dominance is equally impressive, with the side netting a staggering 22 goals while conceding just three. However, Flick is well aware that the euphoria surrounding the club’s current form could lead to a dangerous lapse in concentration if the players begin to believe their own hype before the job is done.
Flick was quick to temper the excitement with a dose of realism, reminding his squad how quickly fortunes can shift in elite football. "We know in football things can change very fast. I like that we are enjoying the situation (right now). If we change something from this attitude we'll go in the wrong direction and this is what we don't want," Flick said.
- AFP
Stellar performances from attacking stars
The catalyst for Barcelona's explosive start has undoubtedly been their front line, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha operating at the peak of their powers. The duo has been instrumental in dismantling defences, contributing significantly to the five-goal hauls recorded against Feyenoord in the Champions League, as well as dominant displays against Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, and Elche. Yamal, in particular, has continued his meteoric rise, proving to be the creative heartbeat of a team that looks far more clinical than in previous campaigns.
Flick, however, believes that individual brilliance must be underpinned by a collective work ethic that remains consistent every single week. "We're very happy we are playing on this level but we know that we have to show it in every game," Flick stated. "We know we have huge quality but... we (also) have things we're doing that are important for us, when we keep the intensity high, we are focused and we are active."
European dreams and domestic dominance
While the immediate focus is on securing three points against Levante, the broader ambitions of the club are never far from the surface. Barcelona have not tasted Champions League glory since 2015, and the hunger to return to the pinnacle of European football is palpable within the dressing room and the boardroom.
Flick acknowledged that the continental trophy remains the ultimate prize for the fans, but he also highlighted that domestic success is a non-negotiable priority for the club's leadership. "I spoke with the fans, with the people in Barcelona, this year we have to win the Champions League and of course this is a dream for us, this is our objective to win this," Flick added.
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Presidential backing for a historic treble
Beyond the Champions League, there is the significant matter of maintaining a stranglehold on the Spanish top flight. Barcelona have the opportunity to secure a third consecutive La Liga title, a feat that would further cement their era of domestic supremacy over rivals Real Madrid. Flick revealed that club president Joan Laporta has been very vocal about the importance of the league, viewing a potential "three-peat" as a vital milestone for the project.
The synergy between the coaching staff and the hierarchy appears to be at an all-time high as they navigate this busy period of the calendar. "The president also said that La Liga is also important, and to win La Liga three times in a row, it would be amazing," Flick noted.
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