Hansi Flick claims Barcelona will be his 'last job' in football after contract update from Joan Laporta

While he currently holds a contract until 2027, the former Bayern Munich boss made it clear that he does not intend to coach elsewhere once his time at Camp Nou eventually comes to an end.

"I think it that is clear that I like working here, but I also value my independence. I have a great family and much support. This is football, and I try to give the best to the team… but we will see. There is time. I don't think about going somewhere else. It will be my last job and that makes me happy," Flick told reporters during his press conference on Tuesday.