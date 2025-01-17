Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'It could be a great story' - Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Lionel Messi in MLS talked up despite CR7 nearing world-record contract agreement with Al-Nassr

C. RonaldoL. MessiMajor League SoccerTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCInter Miami CF

Cristiano Ronaldo facing Lionel Messi again in MLS would be a "great story", admits Dietmar Hamann, with a potential reunion being talked up.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ronaldo plying his trade in Saudi Pro League
  • Set to agree deal through to summer of 2026
  • Messi has extension option in Inter Miami deal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱