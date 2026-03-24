‘Go, go, USA!' - Landon Donovan’s dramatic winner against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup was American soccer's first defining moment

A quick YouTube search of 'Landon Donovan Algeria' presents a variety of results. The top result, though, has never changed. It's a video that has become as famous as the goal itself for showcasing a moment in time and what that moment meant to so many.

The video, posted by user Kitchel221c30, has amassed over 5.5 million views. Posted two days after Donovan's goal, it was a compilation of reactions from throughout the United States. All these years later, the comments are still flooded with viewers saying that the video gave them chills, both when it was released and even now, 15 years after the fact.

YouTube commenters aren't the only ones. Just days after his goal, Donovan, too, was shown the video. It opened his eyes to a fact that he always believed but now knew was true: his country really cared.

"The next morning after the goal," Donovan told the U.S. Soccer Podcast, "we walked into the media hub center for U.S. Soccer, one of the rooms in the lodge we were staying at, and I was walking by at breakfast and [U.S Soccer Director of Communications] Michael Kammarman grabbed me and said, 'You have to see this.'

"Again, this is in 2010, so social media was not the way it was, the internet was not the way it was, and we were on the other side of the world, so we're not really connected to what was going on back home.

"We sat down, and we watched the video, and we were both just crying because we couldn't believe that people at home were experiencing soccer in that way. I never would have imagined.

"It gives you the sense of power and pride for your country because a lot of those people were not soccer fans. They were after that day, but they weren't soccer fans going into it, but they were experiencing it just the way we were. We were on the field, but they were experiencing it the same way, going through the same emotions."

For many, that experience was a turning point. As Donovan said, many people became soccer fans that day, and they haven't looked back.