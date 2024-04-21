Gio Reyna starts back-to-back club games for the first time in six months! USMNT star included from the off as Nottingham Forest go in search of precious Premier League points at Everton Giovanni ReynaUSAPremier LeagueEverton vs Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest

Gio Reyna has been handed back-to-back starts at club level for the first time in six months, with the USMNT ace figuring again for Nottingham Forest.