"The turnaround really starts with tremendous leadership at the top and what Gianni has done in terms of his leadership, his inclusion," Brady said about Infantino. "I think Gianni is a man of the people, and he’s always out there celebrating the great parts of the sport. I think he’s made great contributions to the world of football. And getting a chance to know him and understand the kind of person he is, the values he represents, I think that really showcases itself within the broader goals of what football is all about. Football is for everyone. It’s a chance for all of us to connect, globally, over something that we love."

Brady’s description of Infantino as a "man of the people" has raised eyebrows amongst those who feel the FIFA president is increasingly out of touch with the sport's actual participants. While the NFL icon hailed a vision of "inclusion," Infantino has sparked global outrage by suggesting that Russia’s international football ban should "definitely" be lifted - a stance that many believe undermines the sport's unified response to geopolitical aggression. This, coupled with the baffling decision to award the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump during a draw ceremony that allegedly breached FIFA’s own political-neutrality policies.

Brady’s endorsement of Infantino highlights a shift in how the tournament is being marketed to a domestic audience in the United States. With the competition expanding to 16 host cities and 48 teams, the emphasis on "inclusion" has become a central theme of the FIFA president's tenure. By aligning himself with the sport’s governing body, Brady is helping to bridge the gap between traditional American sports and the "global game," reinforcing the idea that the 2026 edition will be the most accessible and watched event in the history of the sport.