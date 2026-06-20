Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Germany player ratings Paraguay GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Germany player ratings vs Paraguay: Julian Nagelsmann is a dead man walking! Jonathan Tah goes from hero to zero as Die Mannschaft suffer shock World Cup exit to leave manager facing the sack

Player ratings
Germany
World Cup
J. Nagelsmann
FEATURES
Germany vs Paraguay
Paraguay
K. Havertz
J. Kimmich
F. Wirtz
F. Nmecha
A. Pavlovic

Germany were sensationally dumped out of the 2026 World Cup on Monday evening after losing 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw in Foxborough. Julian Nagelsmann's side had 75 percent possession and three times as many shots as their South American opponents (21-7), while they also thought they'd won a bad-tampered round-of-32 tie when Jonathan Tah headed home Nathaniel Brown's corner in extra-time.

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) called Jalal Jayed to the monitor to review minor contact between Germany defender Waldemar Anton and Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, and the match official controversially decided to disallow the goal.

As a result, the game ended up going to penalties and Kai Havertz, who had cancelled out Julio Enciso's 42nd-minute opener by heading home a cross from Florian Wirtz shortly after half-time, missed the opening spot-kick in the shootout. Substitute Nick Woltemade also fluffed his lines to leave Paraguay with not one but two opportunities to progress to the last 16, but they wasted both, with Antonio Sanabria dragging his effort wide before Manuel Neuer saved from Fabian Balbuena.

The drama wasn't over, though. The unlucky Tah blasted his penalty over the bar to present Paraguay with another chance to win the shootout - and this time they took it thanks to the outstanding Jose Canale, who had played a pivotal role in repelling wave after wave of Germany attacks during the preceding 120 minutes of action.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Germany players on show in Foxborough as Die Mannschaft lost a penalty shoot at the World Cup for the first time ever...

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH74-GER-PARAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (6/10):

    Not much he could have done about Enciso's goal but Neuer no longer has the same aura as before, as underlined by the fact that he's not kept a clean sheet in a World Cup game since the 2014 final. Still, he dragged Germany back into the shootout before poor Tah undid all his good work.

    Joshua Kimmich (5/10):

    Very nearly gifted Enciso a second goal with a botched clearance and didn't offer anything like his usual quality going forward, with Kimmich botching a number of crosses. Looked more at ease, though, after moving into midfield following Waldemar Anton's 79th-minute introduction.

    Jonathan Tah (5/10):

    A little clumsy at times with his challenges but showed some neat touches at the other end of the field and was so unfortunate to see his thumping header disallowed for a something that had nothing to do with him before then skying his penalty in the shootout. Rarely can one player have experienced so much disappointment in the one game.

    Antonio Rudiger (6/10):

    Didn't have that much to do because Paraguay committed so few men to attack but, just like Tah, he was strong in the air and kept the ball moving at the back.

    Nathaniel Brown (6/10):

    Had some problems with Miguel Almiron but showed a willingness to run beyond Florian Wirtz when the opportunity presented itself and was also unlucky that his corner didn't lead to Tah winning the game for Germany.

    • Advertisement
  • Germany v Paraguay: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Felix Nmecha (3/10):

    May have caught the eye in a couple of group-stage games but, one nice turn aside, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder was dreadful here. Had at least four looks at Enciso to see where he was before the goal and still didn't get close to him. Rightly subbed at half-time.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic (4/10):

    Based on his performances in North America so far this summer, it's been hard to work out what exactly Pavlovic brings to this Germany team. At one point early in the second half, the Bayern Munich midfielder passed the ball straight out of play.

  • Germany v Paraguay: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Leroy Sane (4/10):

    Still such a frustrating player. Sane is clearly quick and skilful but despite seeing a fair bit of the ball in Foxborough, he didn't really do anything meaningful with it. Staggering he was allowed to stay on for 88 minutes.

    Kai Havertz (7/10):

    Dropped back into the No.10 role to accommodate Undav and although he struggled to get into the game in the opening 45 minutes, he got his head on the first decent cross into the Paraguay box to draw his team level with a fine flicked header. Nearly scored again in the 80th minute, after yet another great ball in from Wirtz but took a terrible penalty in the shootout.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Linked well at times with Brown and whipped over one great cross in the first half that very nearly found its way to Havertz at the back post, so the fact that the pair combined for the equaliser didn't come as a surprise. Nearly all of Germany's best chances came from Wirtz deliveries.

    Deniz Undav (4/10):

    The Stuttgart striker was given his first start of the tournament but did nothing to alter the perception that he's best deployed as a super-sub. Absolutely anonymous for the 63 minutes he was on the field.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH74-GER-PARAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Leon Goretzka (6/10):

    Came on at the start of the second half for Nmecha and did a much better job making his presence felt, especially at set-pieces.

    Jamal Musiala (5/10):

    Subbed on for Undav and that resulted in Havertz going back up front, with Musiala in the 10 role. The Bayern Munich injected some energy into the Germany attack but his final ball was poor and his mounting frustration led to a yellow card for a wild tackle on Galarza that wasn't far off a red. Recovered his composure to convert his penalty, though.

    Waldemar Anton (6/10):

    Brought on in the 79th minute and was harshly penalised for a block on Orlando Gill before Tah's 'goal' before wasting an incredible chance of his own just before the shootout.

    Nick Woltemade (5/10):

    Replaced Sane with just over two minutes of normal time remaining and had little impact on the proceedings until missing his penalty in the shootout.

    Nadiem Amiri (N/A):

    On in place of Wirtz for the final 15 minutes.

    Malick Thiaw (N/A):

    Slotted into the defence in place of Rudiger with 10 minutes to go.

    Julian Nagelsmann (3/10):

    Not much went right for the manager. Starting Undav didn't pay off and while bringing on Goretzka was a good move, Musiala looked too wound up, as if determined to prove Nagelsmann wrong for starting him on the bench. Obviously Paraguay's negativity would have made life difficult for any team to break them down but, at the end of the day, a talented Germany team have been eliminated by a side the US thrashed in their tournament-opener. So, while Nagelsmann still has two years left on his contract, he looks like a dead man walk after this devastating defeat.

World Cup
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR
team-logo
TBD
TBD