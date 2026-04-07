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Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport
Karim Malim

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"German graveyard"... Early Spanish provocation sparks Bayern Munich's anger

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Words before the storm

The Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is set to host one of the most fiercely contested clashes on the European continent, as Real Madrid take on their German rivals Bayern Munich this Tuesday evening in the first leg of the 2025–2026 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bavarian side secured their place in this round after overcoming Atalanta in the round of 16, whilst Real Madrid continued their European journey by eliminating Manchester City in a gruelling encounter that reaffirmed the Royal Club’s character on the big nights and their enduring ability to settle major continental fixtures.

Football fans around the world are turning their attention to this eagerly anticipated clash, amidst extensive media coverage, in what is one of the standout matches of the European season.

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  • Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport

    An early Spanish provocation sets the tone

    Even before the kick-off, the Spanish press had already ramped up the atmosphere ahead of the clash, resorting to psychological tactics aimed at the Bavarian giants. The newspaper *AS* headlined its report with the provocative phrase: “The Bernabéu… German Graveyard”, in a clear reference to Real Madrid’s strong home record against German clubs.

    This description is not without basis, as the statistics confirm the Royal Team’s dominance at home, having suffered just one defeat in their last 21 home matches against Bundesliga sides; that loss came against Schalke, 4-3, in the second leg of the 2014-2015 Champions League round of 16.

    It seems that Real Madrid have indeed become a real thorn in Bayern Munich’s side in recent years, as the Bavarian giants have failed to get past the Spanish side in the knockout stages for nearly 14 years.

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  • Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport

    Bayern's Madrid curse

    Bayern have lost four consecutive knockout ties against Real Madrid, starting with the 2013–14 semi-final, followed by the 2016–17 and 2017–18 quarter-finals, and culminating in the 2023–24 semi-final, according to the German newspaper *Bild*.

    The most recent encounter between the two sides remains fresh in the memory, after Real Madrid managed to turn the tables thanks to substitute Joselu, securing their place in the final, before going on to win the title with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

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  • Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    An unforgettable memory that gives hope

    Despite this historical rivalry, Bayern Munich have a glorious memory against Real Madrid dating back to the 2011–12 season, when the German side, led by manager Jupp Heynckes, managed to knock the Spanish giants out on penalties with a 4–3 victory, in one of the most thrilling encounters in the competition’s history.

    That night saw Manuel Neuer shine, alongside the famous moment when Sergio Ramos missed a penalty that sailed high over the bar, according to the German newspaper Bild.

    The striking irony is that rising Bayern star Linart Karl was only four years old at the time, whilst Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s current manager, was a player in the squad during that match.

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  • Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport

    Praise despite the provocation

    Conversely, the Spanish press has not been without its own tone of admiration either, with *Marca* describing Bayern Munich’s attack as a ‘deadly machine’, in reference to the team’s formidable attacking prowess this season.

    Amidst the provocation and praise, the only certainty is that tonight’s clash has all the makings of a thrilling encounter. Will Bayern succeed in breaking the Madrid curse? Or will Real Madrid continue to assert their dominance in their European stronghold?

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