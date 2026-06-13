World Cup final hat-trick for Harry Kane! England’s 1966 hero Geoff Hurst makes bold prediction as record goalscorer aims to end 60 years of hurt

Hurst remains the only man to have scored a hat-trick in a winning World Cup final effort, achieving the feat in England's 4-2 victory over West Germany in 1966 to secure the nation's only World Cup title to date. The hero of that historic triumph is now ready to share the spotlight with England’s current talisman. As the last surviving member of the starting XI that lifted the trophy six decades ago, Hurst believes Kane has the quality to produce a similarly historic performance on the world's biggest stage.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about the prospect of the Bayern Munich striker matching his iconic treble, Hurst was unequivocal in his support. "It would not shock me if we won it," he said. "And it would not surprise me if Kane scored three in the final. I am not envious of that. No one would be happier than me if it were to happen again."