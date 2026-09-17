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'Not everyone comes back!' – Gavi makes honest injury admission after Barcelona hit seven
Ruthless Barcelona seal historic start
Gavi made his return from a recent injury lay-off as FC Barcelona stormed to a dramatic 7-2 victory over Racing Santander at Camp Nou. A hat-trick from Raphinha alongside strikes from João Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, and an own goal secured an emphatic result amidst torrential rain.
The win marked a historic moment for the Catalan club, winning all seven opening fixtures across all competitions.
They remain firmly top of the La Liga table with a flawless six wins from six matches, scoring 33 goals in the process.
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Gavi praises early clinical edge
Featuring in the closing stages of the match, Gavi praised the squad's relentless work ethic and lethal clinical efficiency in front of goal. The 22-year-old midfielder emphasized the importance of maintaining their intensity across a demanding campaign.
He noted that converting early chances has transformed Barcelona into a dominant force.
"The truth is, we're doing very well," Gavi said. "We score goals very quickly, and if we get two or three chances, they go in. Maintaining this rhythm is what's important because the season is very long."
Midfielder opens up on injury struggles
The La Masia graduate expressed personal satisfaction at returning to peak fitness following a challenging period plagued by serious knee injuries. Despite the setback at the start of the season, Gavi has continued to feature in vital matches under the manager.
He acknowledged the physical and mental hurdles required to regain top-level performance.
"These past few years have been difficult for me because I've had some very serious injuries," Gavi added. "Not everyone comes back to playing at this level like I have. It's very difficult when you have knee injuries, but I've played important matches with the manager."
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Catalans focus on maintaining perfection
Barcelona turn their focus toward sustaining their record-breaking momentum in the upcoming fixtures. Having achieved the finest start to a campaign in club history, the Catalan side aim to extend their lead at the summit.
Gavi's return provides vital midfield depth as the squad navigates a crowded schedule.
The team continue their campaign determined to push for further silverware across all fronts.
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