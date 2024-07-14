Gary Lineker England Euro 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Gary Lineker explains why he ‘got shafted’ with ‘sh*t’ assessment of England – with ex-Three Lions star revealing whether he has spoken with Harry Kane ahead of Euro 2024 final

EnglandHarry KaneEuropean ChampionshipSpain vs England

Gary Lineker has explained how he “got shafted” when it comes to a “sh*t” assessment of England, with the Three Lions now Euro 2024 final-bound.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Former striker delivered blunt verdict
  • Gave honest opinion in role as pundit
  • Southgate's side have shot at glory
Article continues below