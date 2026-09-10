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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Gabriel Jesus equals Brazil legend Rivaldo as former Arsenal star reveals 'different emotion' after scoring in Barcelona home debut

G. Jesus
Barcelona
Champions League
Rivaldo
Arsenal
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Feyenoord
LaLiga

Gabriel Jesus enjoyed a memorable home debut for Barcelona, marking his Camp Nou bow with a goal in a 5-1 Champions League victory over Feyenoord. The former Arsenal forward matched Brazilian icon Rivaldo's record in Europe's elite competition after netting just minutes after coming off the bench. After the match, the 29-year-old opened up about the emotion of fulfilling a lifelong dream in front of a packed stadium.

  • Striking debut on European night at Camp Nou

    Barcelona continued their blistering form in the UEFA Champions League with a commanding 5-1 victory against Feyenoord at Camp Nou. Raphinha bagged a double alongside spectacular strikes from Karim Adeyemi and Lamine Yamal, while Gabriel Jesus capped off the emphatic win late on.

    Making his second appearance following his transfer from Arsenal, the 29-year-old was introduced from the bench in the closing stages for his European debut with the Blaugrana. Within moments of stepping onto the pitch, the Brazilian striker met a cushioned cross from Yamal to glance a header into the net with his very first touch at the stadium.

    The quickfire strike prompted Jesus to unleash his trademark celebration before the home crowd, capping off a dominant performance from the Catalan giants on Europe's biggest stage.


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    Ex-Arsenal forward reflects on fulfilling childhood dream

    Reflecting on his dream bow in front of the Barcelona supporters, the Brazilian attacker admitted that opening his account at the Camp Nou provided a sensation unlike any other in his career.

    "I had the same feeling as when I scored my first professional goal. It’s a different kind of emotion," Jesus told reporters after the match, as cited by SPORT. "My first goal at a full Camp Nou, something I had always imagined, and I’ve already been able to achieve it in my second match for the club."


  • Reaching historic milestones on the European stage

    Jesus’ strike brought his total tally in the Champions League to 27 goals, pulling him level with Rivaldo - who also represented Palmeiras and Barcelona - among Brazil's highest scorers in the tournament. He moved clear of Real Madrid's Rodrygo, who sits on 26 goals as he recovers from knee surgery that keeps him sidelined until 2027.

    Addressing his inclusion alongside legendary compatriot Rivaldo, Jesus added: "Rivaldo is an extraordinary player, an idol of this club and someone I’ve always admired on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to share this list with great names from our history, with so many geniuses and stars that only Brazil can produce, each in their own era and period playing in the Champions League."

    The elite tournament holds significant personal weight for the 29-year-old, who remains driven to lift the trophy after past heartbreaks. Speaking on his ambitions, Jesus noted: "I really like playing in this competition. Last year I fell just short and I hope this season will be different."


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  • FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Redefining European ambition after past heartbreak

    Having lost the 2021 final with Manchester City against Chelsea and subsequently enduring Arsenal's penalty shoot-out defeat to Luis Enrique’s PSG in Budapest last May, Jesus is determined to rewrite his European history. His explosive impact at Barcelona hints at a fresh chapter where he could prove vital to their continental success.