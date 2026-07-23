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French FA reveals when Zinedine Zidane will be announced as Didier Deschamps' replacement after disappointing end to World Cup
FFF confirms unveiling date for new head coach
In a formal statement released on Thursday, the French Football Federation has confirmed that a press conference will be held next Tuesday to officially present the new head coach of Les Bleus. Philippe Diallo, the FFF president, is scheduled to lead the event, where he will end the long-standing uncertainty surrounding the national team’s leadership. Barring a monumental and highly unlikely change of heart, Zidane will be the man introduced to the world as the successor to Deschamps.
The federation outlined the specific details of the announcement on its website, stating: "The president of the French Football Federation, Philippe Diallo, will hold a press conference this Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. at the FFF headquarters. Following the exceptional Executive Committee that will be held that morning, Philippe Diallo will present the next coach of the French National Team to the media. This press conference will be available to follow live on the FFF’s YouTube channel."
- AFP
Zidane ends five-year wait for managerial return
Zidane has been out of the dugout since his second departure from Real Madrid in June 2021. Despite being linked with elite European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, the 1998 World Cup winner has repeatedly turned down lucrative offers to maintain his availability for the national team post. Sources from RMC Sport indicate that Zidane has already put pen to paper on his new contract, though certain technical details regarding his backroom coaching staff are still being finalised ahead of the next international break.
Crucially for the FFF, any potential financial hurdles regarding Zidane’s wages have been cleared. While recent French parliamentary reforms sought to impose salary caps on certain sports roles, a ministerial exemption has been granted for the national team coaching position. This ensures that the legendary technician will not be subject to the new legislative limits on pay.
A difficult Nations League debut awaits
There will be no honeymoon period for Zidane, as his tenure begins with a frantic schedule during an extended international window in late September and early October. France are slated to face a series of Nations League fixtures that will immediately test the former Los Blancos manager’s strategic mettle. His debut will likely take place on September 25 against Turkey, followed only three days later by a difficult trip to face Belgium.
France will host Italy on October 2, before facing Belgium once again just three days later on October 5. The November window provides little respite, with a return game against Italy scheduled for November 12 and a final group stage clash with Turkey on November 15.
- AFP
The end of Deschamps’ era
Zidane's arrival will bring an end to Deschamps’ illustrious 14-year tenure at the helm of the French national team. During his reign, Deschamps guided Les Bleus to global glory at the 2018 World Cup and secured the Nations League title in the 2020-21 season, alongside reaching the finals of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup. He ultimately capped off his historic spell in charge with a fourth-place finish at the 2026 World Cup.
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