Frank Lampard makes Coventry transfers vow amid Championship trophy celebrations after Wrexham win

Lampard watched his side underline their dominance of the Championship with a convincing 3-1 victory over Wrexham, taking their points tally to an impressive 92. The win extended their unbeaten run to seven matches and ensured the title celebrations at home were met with another three points. Reflecting on ending a 25-year absence from the Premier League, he said: "It's amazing, right? This league's so tough. We know that, lived it and this team, the boys have gone, and now they've dominated the season in terms of the points that they've racked up. The performance of today, it's not easy, having got promoted against Blackburn, won the title against Portsmouth. Lads enjoyed themselves a bit after that. Then you ask them to go again against a team that are fighting for the playoffs and a strong team in this league, and again showed exactly what they're about in front of our home fans. And it's a special year crowned off and topped off at home with lifting a cup. Great, amazing."