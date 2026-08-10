AFP
Frank Lampard and John Terry reveal dressing room heartbreak over Jose Mourinho's first Chelsea exit
Departure triggers emotional reaction
A three-part Netflix docu-series titled 'Mourinho' examines the breakdown of the Portuguese manager's first tenure at Stamford Bridge leading up to his sacking in September 2007. Lampard and Terry, two pivotal figures during that golden era, revealed the profound impact his departure had on them personally and the squad as a whole. Relations between the manager and then-owner Roman Abramovich had deteriorated behind the scenes before the final decision was made.
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Leaders recall weeping squad
Lampard recalled the poignant moment Mourinho walked into the dressing room to deliver the news of his dismissal directly to the players.
Describing the emotional atmosphere inside the room, the former midfielder said: "I remember him coming into the dressing room and he said to me that he’d been sacked. I couldn’t think about how much this man had helped my career, how much I loved working with him. There were tears, which is not normal in the dressing room when a manager leaves."
Terry also reinforced his deep admiration for the manager while pointing the blame at himself for the 1-1 Champions League draw against Rosenborg that ultimately triggered the dismissal: "I would leave that pitch in a coffin for him. You’ve got grown men, tears running down their face, not really understanding why. And even still today I’m like, that’s my fault.
"When we drew the Champions League game, my man scored. If I didn’t let that person score, would he have lasted another couple of years? Who knows? I still feel kind of responsible for that, if that makes sense. It’s just disappointing how it all ended, if I’m honest. I absolutely loved him and adored him and was more upset than anyone, to be honest."
Internal friction fractured relationship
Mourinho explained that the rift with Abramovich was ignited by outside interference that began undermining the club's internal operational structure.
Lifting the lid on the hierarchy's internal dynamics, Mourinho revealed: "In my work, the triangle: Jose, Peter Kenyon, Roman was invaded by strangers. In the beginning, you play at Stamford Bridge, you look to the box, Roman, his wife, with one or two persons of his confidence. A few seasons later: former players, agents. These kinds of people, they know where the money is."
Mourinho went on to recall an unusual request from Abramovich that strained their relationship after he refused to abandon a team session: "I think Roman changed. For example, one day Peter came to me quite embarrassed and he told me, 'Jose, I have to tell you something. The boss is in Sardinia with these boats, and the people that work in these boats they play football against guys from the hotel, and they are losing. Can you go there to win a game for him?' 'No, Peter, I have training today. I have to prepare for tomorrow; I cannot go'. And he was not happy with that."
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Documentary release approaches premiere
The release of the 'Mourinho' docu-series on Netflix this Tuesday will provide an intimate look into the legendary manager's career journey. The documentary also reveals a major secret that Mourinho had agreed a contract to succeed Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013 before pulling out to rejoin Chelsea instead. Viewers will gain a rare insight into the complex dynamics framing his relationships with club boards and players alike.
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