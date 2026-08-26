'He was close to joining Osasuna' - Former Manchester United wonderkid Willy Kambwala makes shock Serie A move

Kambwala's progress in Castellón was disrupted after he missed the majority of the 2025–26 campaign due to a severe left hamstring tear that limited him to just two appearances all season. Before his move to Spain, the former Manchester United youngster had already experienced major fitness hurdles, including an eleven-month injury layoff shortly after joining the Red Devils from Sochaux in October 2020. Despite those setbacks, the former youth international—who famously made his senior Premier League debut under Erik ten Hag against West Ham United—remains a highly rated prospect.