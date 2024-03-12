'Football justice was not with us' - Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro 'not afraid of being fired' as he congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo & Co despite painful AFC Champions League exit
Cristiano Ronaldo’s boss at Al-Nassr, Luis Castro, is “not afraid of being fired” after suffering AFC Champions League penalty shootout heartache.
- Dreams of continental glory dashed
- Came unstuck in shootout with Al Ain
- Still have silverware to chase down