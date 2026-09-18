Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Florian Wirtz Liverpool 2026-27Getty
Yosua Arya

Bayern Munich eye Florian Wirtz rescue mission as Michael Olise swap rumors swirl around Liverpool star

Transfers
F. Wirtz
M. Olise
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Premier League
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Florian Wirtz's situation at Liverpool as they brace for Michael Olise's potential departure. The German giants could offer the struggling playmaker an escape route, despite Andoni Iraola publicly defending his underwhelming start to the season.

  • Bayern plot shock transfer swoop

    Bayern are closely monitoring Wirtz's difficult start to life at Liverpool, as per BILD. The Bundesliga heavyweights view the Germany international as a prime target if they are forced to dip into the transfer market next summer.

    Wirtz has struggled to make a tangible impact in the Premier League, recording just one assist in four appearances this season. Despite his underwhelming numbers, Bayern remain huge admirers of the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

    The Bavarians are eager to stockpile top German talent at the Allianz Arena. Offering Wirtz an escape route from his Anfield nightmare perfectly aligns with their long-term recruitment strategy.

    • Advertisement
  • Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Iraola mounts strong defence of struggling star

    Despite mounting criticism over his lack of goal contributions, Wirtz retains the full backing of Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola. The Spanish coach has passionately defended his playmaker, insisting that modern football places too much emphasis on raw statistics.

    "I am not too focused about numbers," Iraola explained to reporters. "Nowadays everything is about numbers, everyone tells players you have to assist, you have to score goals. For me, you have to help us play well. Someone will score the goals if we are doing well collectively."

  • Uncertainty surrounds Olise's long-term future

    Bayern's interest in Wirtz is largely driven by uncertainty surrounding Olise. The Frenchman has dazzled in Germany since his 2024 arrival, cementing his status as one of the finest attackers in world football.

    However, fears are growing in Bavaria that Olise is already eyeing a return to the Premier League. As he approaches the midpoint of his contract, which expires at the end of the 2028/29 season, Bayern are determined to protect his transfer value.

    While Bayern's absolute priority is tying Olise down to a lucrative new deal, a refusal to sign could force the club's hand. If they are backed into a corner and forced to cash in, Wirtz has been identified as the ideal replacement.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • SV Elversberg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What's next for Liverpool and Bayern?

    For now, Bayern will focus all their efforts on convincing Olise that his future belongs in Munich. Only if those contract talks collapse will they launch a formal offensive to test Liverpool's resolve over Wirtz.

    Back at Anfield, Wirtz will look to repay his manager's unwavering faith on the pitch. Iraola remains adamant that the German contributes heavily to the team's overall performance, regardless of his individual output.

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV