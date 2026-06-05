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'It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane' - Florentino Perez teases announcement of €150m signing for Real Madrid next week but president rules out several top names
Perez hints at major transfer plan
Perez addressed Real Madrid's transfer strategy during an appearance on the television programme Horizonteas attention grows around the club's presidential race. The long-serving president rejected suggestions that Madrid are pursuing either Haaland or Kane. Instead, Perez indicated that the club are preparing to complete a different high-profile signing.
He revealed that an announcement involving a player valued at €150 million is expected next week, suggesting a major transfer is already close to completion. The comments come amid increasing pressure from presidential rival Enrique Riquelme, who has publicly pledged to bring Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu as part of his campaign.
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Perez explains Madrid's position
Perez was unequivocal when discussing the speculation surrounding Haaland and Kane. "It's not Erling Haaland or Harry Kane," Perez said, dismissing reports linking the two strikers with a move to Madrid.
Speaking about transfer plans, he added: "I can tell you about three signings: [Jose] Mourinho, [Ibrahima] Konate, and [Denzel] Dumfries. But there will be more. On Tuesday, I'm going to make a significant offer to a top Champions League team for a great player. It would be the largest transfer fee Real Madrid has ever paid. At least 150 million."
Election battle intensifies
Perez's comments arrive at a significant moment in the race for the Real Madrid presidency. Riquelme has attempted to build momentum by promising elite signings and recruiting prominent former figures to support his project. The incumbent believes the club's current financial position strengthens his case for another term. His latest transfer tease appears designed to reinforce confidence in his leadership and Madrid's ability to compete for the world's biggest names.
"According to Forbes, the club is worth 10 billion euros," he added. "When I arrived, we didn't even have enough to pay salaries. Now we're the most valuable club in the world."
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Focus turns to next week's announcement
Attention will now shift to the identity of the player Perez claims will arrive for €150m. The announcement could become a key talking point in the presidential campaign and potentially influence supporters ahead of any vote. With Riquelme continuing to promote his own vision for the club, Perez will hope that delivering a marquee signing strengthens his position and reinforces confidence in Real Madrid's long-term direction.