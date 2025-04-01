Fiorentina v Torino - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

'I was looking into the eyes of a dead person' - Fiorentina's Robin Gosens opens up on terrifying moment team-mate Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during Serie A clash

Fiorentina defender Robin Gosens opened up on the terrifying experience of watching fellow team-mate Edoardo Bove collapse after a cardiac arrest.

  • Bove collapsed during Serie A clash in December
  • Suffered a cardiac arrest but returned to training two weeks later
  • Team-mate Gosens shed light on the incident
