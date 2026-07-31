Getty Images
£3bn in 100 days – FIFA accelerates controversial World Cup spin-off launch despite growing European boycott threat
FIFA accelerates $4.2bn World Cup spin-off
FIFA is pushing forward with an accelerated launch of a new World Cup subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). According to Sky News, the governing body aims to bank up to $4.2bn (£3.1bn) from private investors by October by selling a 20 per cent stake in the $20bn venture.
The secret nature and rapid timeline of the proposal have triggered fury across global football, with European associations actively discussing a potential World Cup boycott in protest. Critics view the venture as a vehicle for FIFA president Infantino to retain control over the tournament beyond his 2031 presidential term limit.
To secure backing before a September 19 deadline, FIFA has informed its 211 member associations that an $86m (£65m) windfall is available over 12 years to help fund staff salaries. However, the plan has caused severe division, despite support from individual federations such as the Czech Republic FA.
- Getty
UEFA and Asian leaders slam unilateral moves
Opposition to the scheme is mounting rapidly, led by UEFA, who stated that the plan "crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross." European leaders are furious at the lack of consultation, even within Infantino's own FIFA Council.
Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa also condemned the process in a letter to members, expressing deep concern over FIFA's unilateral actions. "The AFC is deeply concerned that FIFA's unilateral actions appear to undermine the very foundations of continental football," Sheikh Salman wrote.
The English FA echoed these concerns, stating it was "deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved."
Expansion plans and private investor backing
The economic viability of the $20bn subsidiary could hinge on expanding FIFA's major competitions. The same report indicate Infantino wants to expand the men's World Cup to 64 teams, despite only recently expanding the tournament to 48 teams for the edition won by Spain. To launch the FFE subsidiary, Infantino is working alongside financial giant JP Morgan and investor Joshua Kushner. The commercial push aims to define and regulate competitions to drive growth, though governing bodies argue it threatens the sport's core principles.
Addressing the tight timeframe imposed on federations, Sheikh Salman highlighted that a decision of this magnitude should never be rushed without proper financial or legal analysis. He stressed that "it is imperative that all factors be considered and debated" before any binding agreements are finalised.
- Getty Images
Crucial September deadline looms for FIFA
Member associations have been given until September 19 to approve the proposal or risk losing access to the promised $86m funding package. Binding bids, commitment letters, and long-form agreements are slated for completion ahead of the October fund transfer window.
With European nations threatening a coordinated boycott and continental confederations demanding full transparency, Infantino faces an uphill battle to keep the global game united. The coming weeks will determine whether football's governing bodies can reach a consensus or if a seismic institutional split awaits.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting