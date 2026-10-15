Folarin Balogun red card scandal forces FIFA into major rule change as Gianni Infantino faces leadership crisis

FIFA is moving to amend its regulations to prevent a repeat of the controversial decision to suspend Balogun's World Cup ban. According to ESPN, the governing body will consider a motion to prohibit the suspension of automatic one-match bans in the future.

The initial decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee to suspend the penalty imposed on the United States forward sparked widespread outcry across global football. Critics claimed the move amounted to political interference after US President Donald Trump admitted he had personally asked Infantino to review the ban.

Football Association chair and FIFA vice president Debbie Hewitt has written to Infantino requesting the release of documents regarding the case. Infantino has maintained that the disciplinary committee reached its conclusion completely independently.