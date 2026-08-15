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Yosua Arya

Revealed: How Barcelona are 'tricking' Man City out of €18m in Ferran Torres transfer to PSG

Transfers
Barcelona
F. Torres
Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Premier League
LaLiga
Ligue 1

Barcelona have agreed a €50 million deal to sell Spain forward Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain. The clever transaction structure allows the Catalan club to completely avoid paying up to €18m in clauses to the winger's former team, Manchester City.

  • Barcelona agree €50m Torres sale

    Barcelona have reached an agreement with PSG for the transfer of Torres. Les Parisiens will pay a fee of around €50 million without add-ons. The move will see the 2026 World Cup winner link up with his former national team manager, Luis Enrique, at the Parc des Princes. Despite his importance to Barcelona's title-winning campaign last season, the Spanish giants opted against extending his contract, which is due to expire next year.

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  • Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoringGetty Images

    Clever deal structure saves €18m

    The strategic structure of the deal allows Barcelona to avoid paying up to €18m to Torres' former club, City, as per The Athletic. When Blaugrana signed the Spaniard from the Cityzens in January 2022 for €55m plus €10m in add-ons, specific conditions were included in the agreement.

    Had Barcelona renewed his contract, they would have owed City an extra €8m. By allowing his deal to run into its final year without an extension, that financial obligation vanished entirely.

  • Dodging City's sell-on clause

    Barca also successfully bypassed a major sell-on fee clause negotiated by City during the initial transfer in 2022. City were entitled to a €10m sell-on bonus if the attacker was sold for €55m or more. By capping PSG's transfer fee at €50m, Blaugrana keep the full sum in Catalonia. The financial manoeuvring caps off a remarkable period for Torres. He became a national hero in Spain this summer after scoring an extra-time winner to defeat Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 World Cup final.

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    Rejoining Enrique at PSG

    The forward departs Barcelona following an impressive campaign where he netted 21 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions to help secure the league title. Torres has now officially become a new PSG player and will adapt to Enrique's squad ahead of the new season.