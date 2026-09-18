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Fermin Lopez &Dean Huijsen return as Luis de la Fuente names Spain squad for Nations League openers
Fermin returns as Gavi misses out
The most anticipated news from Las Rojas involves the return of Fermin Lopez to the international setup. The Barcelona midfielder, who has enjoyed a blistering start to the current domestic campaign, missed the recent World Cup due to a frustrating injury setback. His inclusion is seen as a direct replacement for his club teammate Gavi, who is the notable absentee this time around. With the midfield hierarchy constantly evolving, Lopez’s form has made him an undeniable selection for the coaching staff as they look to maintain their tactical fluidity.
The squad announcement highlights De la Fuente’s commitment to a core group while integrating necessary changes due to fitness concerns. While seven Barcelona stars named in Spain squad as Fermin Lopez returns, the manager has had to pivot in other areas. The most significant enforced change comes in goal, where Joan Garcia’s knee injury has opened the door for Inter’s Josep Martinez to earn his maiden call-up, beating out competition from Leo Roman for the final spot in the goalkeeping department alongside Unai Simon and David Raya.
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Defensive reinforcements and Huijsen’s rise
In the defensive line, the headline inclusion is Dean Huijsen. The young defender has been rewarded for his impressive development under Jose Mourinho, benefiting from the tactical flexibility offered by the likes of Marc Pubill and Eric Garcia. Huijsen’s ability to operate both centrally and in wider areas provides De la Fuente with the multi-functional cover needed for a demanding international window. The rest of the defensive unit remains largely familiar, with Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsi expected to anchor the backline following their successful partnership in previous tournaments.
The manager has opted for continuity in the full-back positions, relying on the attacking prowess of Alejandro Grimaldo and Marc Cucurella on the left, while Pedro Porro remains a key fixture on the right.
Roberto Fernandez leads the attacking line
The striking department sees a significant shift as Roberto Fernandez earns his place among the elite. With Borja Iglesias struggling for peak fitness, the race for the number nine shirt was wide open. Roberto and Camello have been the standout Spanish marksmen in La Liga, each netting six goals for Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano respectively. However, it is the Espanyol forward who has ultimately convinced the RFEF hierarchy, stepping into a role previously occupied by the likes of Joselu.
De la Fuente had several high-quality options to consider for the forward line, including Gonzalo, who has been influential for Fulham, and the emerging Carlos Espi at Real Madrid. The attacking contingent is rounded out by the versatile Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, ensuring that La Roja has multiple ways to break down stubborn defenses during the upcoming Nations League fixtures in London, Seville, Oviedo, and Split.
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Full Spain squad list
Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), David Raya (Arsenal), Josep Martinez (Inter Milan)
Defenders: Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur), Aymeric Laporte (Athletic Club), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Marc Pubill (Atletico Madrid), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Atletico de Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid)
Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez (Barcelona), Martín Zubimendi (Arsenal), Pedri Gonzalez (Barcelona), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona), Alex Baena (Atletico de Madrid)
Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain), Roberto Fernandez (Espanyol), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Victor Munoz (Liverpool), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace)
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