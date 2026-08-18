'It makes me a bit sad' - Fermin Lopez reacts to losing shirt number to Barcelona-bound Rodri as midfielder arrives for £65m transfer

Having touched down in Barcelona to finalise his £65m move, Rodri has reportedly requested his trademark number 16 shirt, the same digit he wore with such distinction during his trophy-laden seven-year spell with Man City. This has forced a reshuffle within the squad, with Fermin vacating the shirt to take up the number seven recently left behind by new Paris Saint-Germain forward Ferran Torres.

Reflecting on the change, Fermin admitted that while he is excited for the future, moving on from his previous digits is bittersweet.

"The number seven is a one that I've always liked and that has been worn by some of the greatest players in our history," the 23-year-old midfielder said in an interview with Diari Ara. "Since it was available, I asked for it and I'm very happy to wear it."

He added: "It makes me a bit sad to give up the number 16 because it had a special place in my heart after these seasons with the first team. But I'm sure it will be in good hands."