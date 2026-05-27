FC Bayern Munich news and rumours – "Looks like he's on his way out": Must Max Eberl really leave the club?

Former Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber expects sporting director Max Eberl to leave the German record champions soon.

"There's a lot happening behind the scenes. How do they want to be structured? How well does it all fit together? That's always very important. Of course, there could be a U-turn, but as things stand, it looks like Max Eberl is on his way out. We'll have to wait and see what the board decides," Badstuber told the Bild podcast "Bayern Insider".

He adds that recent media reports suggest a split is likely: "Otherwise, such things wouldn't have been communicated via the press. Clear communication is needed to give the team certainty," Badstuber says, referring to comments from club president Uli Hoeneß.

Hoeneß had stirred the pot before the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart by voicing "doubts" over whether Eberl's contract, which runs until 2027, should be extended.

Eberl, who previously worked in the Bundesliga at Borussia Mönchengladbach and RB Leipzig, took up the role of sporting director at Bayern in spring 2024.