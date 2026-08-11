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Fantasy Premier League expert warns managers of classic Gameweek 1 blunders as new season kicks off
Consistency is key for FPL managers
With the 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League season kicking off on August 21, millions of managers are finalising their squads for Gameweek 1. New research from ticketing experts SeatPin has examined the underlying success behind last season's overall champion.
Combined with insights from a clinical psychologist, the study explains why FPL managers often self-sabotage their own campaigns. The findings ultimately reveal that long-term consistency is the most important factor when chasing mini-league glory.
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Champion stuck to premium captain strategy
During the 2025/26 campaign, overall FPL champion Erik Ibsen demonstrated the immense value of a patient strategy. He handed the captain's armband to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in 22 of the 38 gameweeks, with Bruno Fernandes the only other player trusted more than twice.
The manager, who finished top of over 11 million entrants, did not blindly chase form or make frequent, impulsive changes. He picked a premium captain early and largely stuck with that crucial decision throughout the entire season.
This year's Gameweek 1 comes with an added layer of unpredictability, making initial captaincy choices even tougher. A record nine Premier League clubs will begin the season under new permanent management, meaning fixture-based predictions carry far more guesswork than usual.
The psychology of fantasy football decisions
Dr Max Doshay, a clinical psychologist, explained the complex psychological drivers behind Fantasy Premier League decision-making. He noted that managers often overemphasise a single quiet gameweek and quickly downplay the logical reasoning that originally led them to their pick.
"Our brains are wired to seek certainty once a decision is made, even small amounts of new information get perceived as far more relevant than they actually are, so managers overemphasise a single quiet gameweek and downplay the reasoning that led them to their pick in the first place," he explained.
"Anxiety, uncertainty and fear of missing out are the real drivers of impulsive transfers. Seeing other managers make a different call, or reading one headline creates urgency. People mistake the short-term relief of 'doing something' for an actual improvement in decision quality.
"People judge whether a decision was good or bad by how it turned out, not by the logic used to make it, this is known as ‘outcome bias’. A strong captaincy pick can still blank in Gameweek 1 purely because football is random. The quality of a decision should be measured over many weeks, not one scoreline.
"People feel the pain of losing points far more intensely than the pleasure of gaining them. That's why one bad captaincy result sticks in a manager's memory far longer than three good ones and why it so often triggers an overreaction."
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Avoiding the biggest early season blunders
To ensure long-term success, managers must actively avoid several common mistakes before a ball is even kicked. Panic transfers based on pre-season noise, missing the transfer deadline, and captaining purely on reputation instead of fixtures are classic early-season regrets. FPL players are also advised against overreacting to a single performance, as larger sample sizes matter significantly more than one isolated scoreline.
Galin Ananiev, founder and CEO at SeatPin, highlighted the heightened emotional investment ahead of the new campaign, saying: "A fantasy team is more than a set of players, it reflects a manager's own judgement and the time they've invested. Every transfer is essentially a small bet on your own assessment of how players will perform, which is why every result carries emotional weight, not just a points swing.
"That is amplified this season, with a record nine Premier League clubs starting under new permanent management, there's more uncertainty than usual, which makes it even more exciting for those invested in getting their teams right. Therefore, having a clear process and strategy may be more valuable than reacting to every headline or pre-season result."
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