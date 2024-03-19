Fans call for Alexi Lalas to be 'banned from speaking about soccer' after ex-USMNT star boldly states where MLS' best team would finish in Premier League - with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sitting top of Eastern Conference table Major League SoccerLionel MessiPremier LeagueInter Miami CF

Fans have called for Alexi Lalas to be “banned from speaking about soccer” after predicting how the best MLS team would fare in the Premier League.