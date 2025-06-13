Family fun & golf with Alexa Melton! Christian Pulisic finds 'just what the doctor ordered' after skipping USMNT duty at 2025 Gold Cup to focus on AC Milan fitness
USMNT star Christian Pulisic has, while relaxing and playing golf with girlfriend Alexa Melton, found "just what the doctor ordered".
- AC Milan star ruled himself out of Gold Cup campaign
- Considered to be nursing a long-standing injury
- Will enjoy summer break alongside family & girlfriend