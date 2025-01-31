Explained: Why winter transfer window shuts on February 3 instead of January 31 with 'harmonisation' reason given by Premier League
The winter transfer window has become slightly confusing in 2025 as it will close for business across the Premier League and EFL on February 3.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- January window does not close until February
- Teams given added time in which to get deals done
- Brings English football in line with other European nations