Denmark Slovenia Euro 2024Getty
Gill Clark

Explained: The crazy way Slovenia & Denmark were separated in Euro 2024 Group C after teams finish on identical records

Denmark pipped Slovenia to second place in Group C at Euro 2024 after the teams finished level on points and goal difference.

  • England top group with five points
  • Slovenia & Denmark next on three
  • Danes grab second place due to better disciplinary record
