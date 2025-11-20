'Definitely expected it to be out by now!' - Man City 'in the dark' about 115 FFP charges verdict as further delays create 'very complicated' situation

Borson added on the challenges now being faced when it comes to delivering a verdict in the middle of a season, with City expected to contest any sanctions that they disagree with - dragging a distracting episode on even further: “I do think it’s going to be very complicated timing wise to be putting the decision out during the season.

“Also, if you look at it from a timing perspective, you start to put it out in December, we all know that the world slows down mid-December. People go into Christmas mode. And again, this does not feel like something that can be thrown into that mix.

“I mean, ordinarily you would definitely have expected it to be out by now. You definitely would have expected it to be before the end of the year. If it doesn’t come in this international break, then honestly, I don’t know. I don’t think there’s any clear understanding as to why it would not be out by now.”