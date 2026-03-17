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Ex-Ajax & Netherlands star Quincy Promes admits to stabbing family member
Admission of guilt in appeal court
During the opening of his appeal on Tuesday, Promes' lawyers confirmed that the defendent did indeed inflict physical injury upon the victim. This marks a significant departure from his previous denials. The confession arrives at a critical juncture in the legal saga, as the court revisits the events of that night in 2020. Having previously faced severe legal consequences in absentia, the forward is now attempting to clarify his role in the violent altercation through his legal representatives.
- AFP
Details of the violent altercation
Defence lawyer Carry Knoops outlined the events of that evening, explaining that the conflict began over the alleged theft of family jewellery. She clarified that the footballer confronted the man - whom he asserts is not actually his cousin despite reports - leading to a physical fight outside the venue. Acknowledging the violence, the defence team provided a full confession regarding the weapon used. According to news agency ANP, Promes' lawyers said that he has now "really come clean for the first time", admitting he stabbed the relative with a small knife.
A lucrative and well-travelled career
Before his legal controversies, the attacker enjoyed a highly successful career, generating €56.70 million in total transfer fees. After developing at youth level, he made his breakthrough at FC Twente before securing major moves across Europe. His transfer history includes significant spells at Spartak Moscow, a €21m move to Sevilla FC, and a €15.70m return to Amsterdam in 2019. On the international stage, he earned 50 caps for the Dutch national team between 2014 and 2021, featuring prominently in the squad that reached the UEFA Nations League final in 2019.
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Ongoing appeal and self-defence claim
As the appeal process, which only just began on Tuesday, continues to unfold, the immediate focus of the case relies entirely on the legal plea of self-defence. The court must now evaluate the defence's claim and determine its validity. With the former international feeling he was thrown under the bus by the judge's request for a public statement, the upcoming hearings are set to proceed under considerable tension as the court weighs this strategy.
The former footballer has already been convicted for involvement in the smuggling of 1,350 kilograms of cocaine. His appeals in each case have now been merged.
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